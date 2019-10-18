UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Larkana Defeat Eye-opener For PPP, Fazl Showing Stubbornness: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Information, Shaukat Yusafzai,

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Larkana defeat eye-opener for PPP, Fazl showing stubbornness: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai, Friday congratulated the whole nation over victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Larkana's PS-11 bye-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai, Friday congratulated the whole nation over victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Larkana's PS-11 bye-election.

In a statement he said PPP used to give examples of Larkana as its stronghold, but they faced defeat there, which is a proof that PPP was fast losing its popularity graph. He added that defeat in Larkana election was an eye-opener for PPP.

He further said that PPP would now face defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh also as it failed to deliver to its electorates.

The minister said that Bilawal should now focus on organization of his party in spite of hue and cry and accept election result.

There are no signs of governance in Sindh province the minister said and added that one could see only dust in the air.

Besides, he said all kind of development work was stalled in the Constituencies of MPAs from opposition parties in Sindh.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman's campaign against government, he said unfortunately Maulana Fazlur Rehman has nothing but frustration and chaos in his mind adding that he also has no issue to take forward his campaign and will face failure.

Yusafzai asserted that even a defeated candidate for provincial assembly seat can gather 3-4 thousand people adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been declared as out by the people of his own constituency, but he still wanted to play by showing stubbornness.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting and training people for ransacking however he added that people would not follow his agenda.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Provincial Assembly Larkana Alliance Hue National University All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PS-11 Opposition

Recent Stories

PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata res ..

6 minutes ago

Over Rs44 billion released for Kashmir Affairs, GB ..

53 seconds ago

Fierce battles in Mexico as arrest of El Chapo's s ..

54 seconds ago

15 suspects nabbed in Hangu

56 seconds ago

Strict, foolproof security arrangements finalized ..

57 seconds ago

Another 19 Protesters Detained in Catalonia Overni ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.