Larkana defeat eye-opener for PPP, Fazl showing stubbornness: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai,

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information, Shaukat Yusafzai, Friday congratulated the whole nation over victory of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) in Larkana's PS-11 bye-election.

In a statement he said PPP used to give examples of Larkana as its stronghold, but they faced defeat there, which is a proof that PPP was fast losing its popularity graph. He added that defeat in Larkana election was an eye-opener for PPP.

He further said that PPP would now face defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh also as it failed to deliver to its electorates.

The minister said that Bilawal should now focus on organization of his party in spite of hue and cry and accept election result.

There are no signs of governance in Sindh province the minister said and added that one could see only dust in the air.

Besides, he said all kind of development work was stalled in the Constituencies of MPAs from opposition parties in Sindh.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman's campaign against government, he said unfortunately Maulana Fazlur Rehman has nothing but frustration and chaos in his mind adding that he also has no issue to take forward his campaign and will face failure.

Yusafzai asserted that even a defeated candidate for provincial assembly seat can gather 3-4 thousand people adding that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been declared as out by the people of his own constituency, but he still wanted to play by showing stubbornness.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was inciting and training people for ransacking however he added that people would not follow his agenda.