Last date for withdrawal candidature from bye-polls Jan 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The candidates who field their nomination papers for bye-polls on vacant constituency of NA-45 Kurram and PK-63 Nowshera can withdraw their candidature by January 20, said a press release of provincial Election Commissioner issued here on Tuesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is January 20 and allotment of elections symbol is January 21.

Total 10 candidates have filed nomination paper on PK-63 and 28 candidates on NA-45. The bye-election will be held on February 16.