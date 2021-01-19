UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Last Date For Withdrawal Candidature From Bye-polls Jan 20

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Last date for withdrawal candidature from bye-polls Jan 20

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The candidates who field their nomination papers for bye-polls on vacant constituency of NA-45 Kurram and PK-63 Nowshera can withdraw their candidature by January 20, said a press release of provincial Election Commissioner issued here on Tuesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of revised list of candidates is January 20 and allotment of elections symbol is January 21.

Total 10 candidates have filed nomination paper on PK-63 and 28 candidates on NA-45. The bye-election will be held on February 16.

Related Topics

Election Nowshera January February Nomination Papers NA-45 PK-63

Recent Stories

Friday farmers’ market &#039;Manbat&#039; unveil ..

21 minutes ago

Frontline Heroes Office to provide expanded medica ..

36 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA&#039;s board meeting

1 hour ago

Al Maryah Island launches ACTIVE; a world-class sp ..

1 hour ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,146

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award adds five new languages to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.