Late legendary Badar Munir was real and first hero of Pashto films; says filmstar Jameel Babar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The grand celebration of the 15th death anniversary of the great Pashto cinema hero Badar Munir, was organized by the cultural organization All Afghan Pashtun Federation and Badar Munir Welfare Organization at Archeology Hall here Sunday.

Leading films stars including Aman, Jameel Babar, Ishrat Abbas, Hazrat Gul, Juma Khan, Badar Munir’s son Syed Munir, Naeem Mukhlis, Muhammad Javed Yousafzai and other speakers paid tribute to the late Badar Munir, the great hero of Pashto films.

The speakers said that late Badar Munir was the first and foremost hero of Pashto films. His first Pashto film was Yousaf Khan Sher Bano, which was based on a folk tale. The deceased played the lead role of Yousaf Khan in the film in a manner that was immortalized forever.

The late Badar Munir was a simple and kind person. He founded the Pashto film industry through Yousaf Khan Sher Bano. In the last eight and nine years, more than fifty cinema houses were demolished in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Mingora, Swat, Kohat and other cities and shopping centers and plazas were built in their place.

It was a golden and successful era, but with his death, there were no more cinemas and the business also ended. Badar Munir’s depiction of the society through Pashto films is not seen in today’s Pashto films, every film of Badar Munir had a lesson and a positive message. It used to be free from obscenity, which is the reason why people used to watch these movies with their families.

