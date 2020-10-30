UrduPoint.com
Latif Afridi Elected SCBA President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Veteran counsel Abdul Latif Afridi from Independent Group of lawyers was elected president Supreme Court Bar Association in annual elections held on Thursday.

Latif Afridi, known as Latif Lala, was a candidate from Asma Jahangir Group. He defeated Hamid Khan-led Professional Lawyers Group nominee Abdul Sattar Khan.

The Independent Group also won vice-president posts in Punjab and Sindh. Keeping in view the SCBA rotation rules, both candidates were from Peshawar since it was KP's turn to nominate the president.

One of the senior-most lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi has previously served as the president of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association.

In his career, Afridi remained associated with progressive, secular and nationalist parties in the past and was also elected as a lawmaker.

According to bar election result, Latif Afridi bagged a total of 1,236 votes while Sattar Khan managed to secure 968 votes.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar on Friday phoned to Latif Afridi and congratulated him over winning SCBA President Election. The Speaker hoped that SCBA will continue playing its role in dispensation of justice to masses.

He said government would provide every possible assistance to SCBA in provision of urgent justice to people adding the bar associations have played a key role in supremacy of law.

Latif Afridi thanked Speaker National Assembly for encouragement and best wishes and said he would make his best to come up to the expectations of lawyers community and people.

