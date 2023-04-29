UrduPoint.com

Law, Justice Should Be Same For All, Demands Sharjeel Memon

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Sindh Information Minister and Pakistan People's Party Digital Media In-charge Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that decisions should be made on the basis of evidence, without succumbing to influence of any powerful or popular people

Addressing a press conference at the PPP Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that law and justice should be the same for everyone in the country. He said that accountability should be carried out without differentiating among people. He said Imran Khan wanted dialogue on his own terms and conditions, which was impossible.

He said that former prime minister was seeking help and concessions from all sides.

Sharjeel Memon said that the PPP considered that negotiations were a solution to every problem; however, dictation and conditions under the guise of dialogue were not acceptable. He said that the Constitution, democracy and parliament were supreme in Pakistan. He said the PPP wanted to show the truth to the common man. "The state should treat all of its subjects equally," he said and added that the state should not treat some citizens with love and some with hatred.

"I understand that there is inflation in the country, and the root of this evil is Imran Khan, who did not fulfill the agreement he reached with the IMF, " he added.

The Sindh information minister said the PPP was not part of the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and neither it had the ministry of finance; however, the party was with the people who were in trouble and Imran Niazi was responsible for all crises. He agreed to a questioner that elections must be held on time, but added that suo motu should be taken on merit. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision regarding foreign funding case was not based on personal preferences. He said that the ECP wrote in the verdict that foreign funding was received by the PTI. He said a hundred suo motu notices should have been taken in that case as 50 bank accounts were kept hidden by the PTI chairman.

He asked where did go that money.

To a question, he asked whether it was not a crime to throw petrol bombs on police. He said if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was allowed to get funds from India, then let every political party do so. "We cannot take even a single rupee for politics from friendly countries," he added.

He said the sanctity of Parvez Elahi's house should not have been violated; however, the Chaudhry and the PTI chairman should surrender before law-enforcers like responsible citizens and brave leaders. They should not hide like rats, he said sarcastically. He recalled that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had surrendered bravely during the PTI era. He said the slogan of "Pakistan Khappay" (Long Live Pakistan) was not a political slogan but exhibited PPP's love for the country.

To a question, he said the PPP was in favour of appointing judges on merit. He said the PPP had always struggled against dictators, but not against the establishment, whereas Imran Khan was fighting against the institutions after removal from power through a no-confidence move. Sharjeel Memon said Imran's lust for power was damaging the integrity of the entire country.

To a question, he said the PPP was fully ready for elections in country. He said the party wanted to end the deadlock and move towards election. However, if Imran Khan was thinking of getting an 'NRO' (concession) on the pretext of talks, that would not happen, he made it clear.

Responding a question, he said that contest was not between political parties and Imran, adding it was between the truth and lies.

To another question, he said It was written in the PTI's own report on Peshawar BRT that Rs 7 billion kickbacks were taken.

PPP Central Punjab Secretary Information Shahzad Saeed Cheema, PPP Lahore President Aslam Gill, PPP leaders Faiza Malik and Nayab Jan were also present.

