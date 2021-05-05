Law ministry to work with NADRA, NITB on sex offenders registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :In order to implement the Anti-Rape Ordinance in true letter and spirit, the Ministry of Law and Justice would collaborate with National Data Base and Registration Authority (NADRA), National Information Technology board (NITB), Law Enforcement Agencies, National Response Center for Cyber Crime and the Courts to design a Sex Offenders Registry which would help check the repeat offenders and prevent sexual offences that could be prevented by vigilance.

A meeting, in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem at the Law Ministry on Wednesday.

Dr. Farogh Naseem directed NADRA to design software for complete record of the sex offenders. He said liaison with the Law Enforcement Agencies for getting the relevant information pertaining to sex offenders was very important.

He lauded the role of NADRA for its work on issuance of Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates and expressed his confidence that NADRA had the potential to do the best to help in this regard.

He said NADRA, NITB and other relevant quarters could nominate two to three focal persons so that they become part of sub-committees to collaborate with the LEAs and National Response Center for Cyber Crime in acquiring relevant information.

He said sex offenders' registers along with a mechanism for public to provide information on sex offenders would help reduce sex crimes in the country.

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari said the registry would not only help in reducing the number of sex crimes today but would be helpful for future as well.

She said in many cases in the past, the sex crimes could not be prevented because repeat offenders and pedophiles roamed scot-free. She said, models from different countries and their sex offenders' registries could also be studied to design the one in PakistanNADRA Chairman Retd (Brig) Khalid Latif assured the Law Minister of his full support during the meeting. Chief Executive Officer Shabahat Ali Shah also participated in the meeting through video link.