Law To Take Its Course Against Those Creating Instability, Unrest: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:51 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday said that the law would take its course against those who wanted to create instability and unrest in the country in the name of politics

Talking to the media after attending funeral prayers of the martyred Police Constable, Kamal Ahmad, at Police Lines, he said that the death of the constable was a result of hatred spread by the PTI leadership among its followers.

He said PTI chief Imran Khan had continuously been targeting national institutions and instigating his followers as well to do so, adding that the PTI had introduced worst traditions in politics by putting aside moral values of society and even women were not safe. He said:" Our cultural and religious always give respect to the women." He said the PTI during its past sit-in at D-chowk, created hurdles in the functioning of the government and huge economic loss was incurred due to the cancellation of visits of foreign dignitaries.

The chief minister said these political elements were not sincere with people and they never gave respect to the constitution and institutions.

He said people were already facing multiple challenges created by the previous PTI government and now they wanted to create anarchy, however, such elements would be dealt as per law to protect people.

Hamza Shehbaz said that the present government was taking all out measures to bring the country out of prevailing crisis. He added that a subsidy of billions of rupees was announced to ensure provisionof flour at subsidized rates in the province. More programmes were being prepared to provide genuinerelief to people.

