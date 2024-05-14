Lawmakers call of setting aside political differences, taking steps towards welfare

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Tuesday called of setting aside political differences and taking steps towards welfare, development, and progress of the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Pakistan Peoples Party's Sharmila Farooqi said that Asif Ali Zardari was the only civilian who had been elected president twice.

She urged political parties to bury politics of hate and confrontation, focusing instead on the welfare of the masses and the uplift of the nation.

She said that it was the responsibility of elected representatives to demonstrate unity and address the issues affecting the people.

Ali Muhammad Khan, leader of the Sunni Ittehad Council, said his party not against the dialogue.

He said, that political parties must prioritize decisions that promote the country's development.

He called for political leadership to set aside differences and focus on resolving the public's issues promptly.

Farooq Sattar from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan questioned governance in Sindh province, urging the provincial government to take measures to improve law and order in Karachi.

He requested the prime minister's attention towards development initiatives and the establishment of a modern transport system.

The lawmaker advocated for the implementation of universal education programs and the improvement of the healthcare system in the province, urging political parties to unite in their efforts for the country's welfare.

Pakistan Peoples Party Leader, Abdul Qadir Patel praised President Asif Ali Zardari's recent address to the joint sitting of parliament, describing it as a beacon of light capable of resolving the country's challenges.

He expressed disappointment at opposition claims that the address was merely "copy and paste," asserting that it comprehensively covered critical issues such as relations with neighboring countries, the Kashmir and Palestine disputes, continuity of democracy, unemployment, inflation, reconciliation, rule of law, and the supremacy of Parliament.

Qadir Patel highlighted President Zardari's resilience, noting his 14 years of imprisonment without conviction and his dignified approach toward the opposition without resorting to indecent language.

He recalled Asif Ali Zardari's slogan of "Pakistan Khapay" after the tragic death of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to counter anti-state elements.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Legislator Hanif Abbasi held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the riots that occurred on May 9 last year, calling for strict action against the perpetrators.

He criticized PTI leaders for allegedly removing valuable gifts from the Saudi government from Toshakhana.

Abbasi accused PTI of backing anarchy in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and cited instances of misconduct by PTI members in the National Assembly.

He alleged that PTI had been planning attacks on military installations for over a year.

Abbasi urged stringent measures against disruptive elements, warning that failure to act decisively could lead to further instability and attacks on military installations by unruly mobs.

He emphasized the need to address such challenges firmly to ensure the country's progress.

