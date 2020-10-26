(@fidahassanain)

The latest reports say more than 100 candidates from Lahore have submitted their nomination papers to contest elections on 16 seats of Punjab Bar Council--the provincial regulatory body of the lawyers.

As Punjab Bar Council's elections date is approaching fast, the campaigns of the candidates are getting momentum.

The candidates will contest elections on 75 seats of the provincial regulatory body of the lawyers from different parts of Punjab.

According to the latest reports, more than 100 candidates have submitted their nomination papers to contest elections on 16 seats of Punjab Bar Council. Many candidates, the lawyers said, were in the field for the second times.

“At least eight members in Lahore are those who are contesting PBC’s elections for the second time,” said a lawyer seeking anonymity. He said they had been facing charges of corruption and their repute among the lawyers was not so good. However, many believed that the lawyers who were contesting elections for the second times were contesting for their own benefits and not for the welfare of the lawyers.

“Although many are there who are contesting elections for the second times, some are there who want to protect their own interests and have no interest in doing something for the welfare of the fellow lawyers,” said another lawyer with the same condition of anonymity.

The candidates’ campaigns are on the peak as Punjab Bar Council’s elections date which is Nov 28 is approaching fast.

“Almost one month is left there to elections and we are, therefore, gearing up our campaigns,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Mohl, senior lawyer.

Mr. Mohl has a good repute in the legal fraternity and enjoys support of countless lawyers.

“Mushtaq Mohl is thorough a gentleman who we believe will truly work for the welfare of the lawyers,” said Advocate Shoaib Saleem , adding that they support Mr. Mohl just for his professional honesty and dedication for this profession.

“Mr. Mohl is the most suitable candidate for Punjab Bar Council,” said Advocate Shoaib Saleem.

He also said: "Advocate Mushtaq Mohl was elected twice to PCB but he never took even a single rupee as a TADA when many other members like him took huge benefits and filled their accounts with millions of rupees,”.

Babar Waheed, Ahmad Yar Chawali, Mian Shehzad Hassan and Rushda Lodhi are strong candidates and have good repute among the lawyers.

"Rushda Lodhi is thorough professional and is the right candidate for Punjab Bar Council. We want such people like as our true representatives," said Advocate Lubna.

"Female candidates must be elected for representation of female lawyers in provincial regulatory body," she added.