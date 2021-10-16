Lawyers fraternity organises Mehfil-e-Milad

The legal fraternity of Hyderabad has organized a 'Mehfil-e- Milad' at District Bar here the other day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :The legal fraternity of Hyderabad has organized a 'Mehfil-e- Milad' at District Bar here the other day.

The District and Session Judge (D&SJ) Hyderabad Ghulam Rasool Samo, judges of civil courts, president High Court Bar Adv Ishrat Lohar, president District Bar Asif Shaikh and others attended the Milad Mehfil.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Zeeshan Attari said the people who organize Mehfil-e-Milad were lucky one as they celebrate the birth of last prophet of Allah Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Attari further said the best way to pay homage to our Holy prophet was to follow his teachings that are available in the shape of Quran and Hadith.

On the occasion, renowned Naat Khawan Nasim Naqshbandi and others recited Naats to pay homage to our prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW).

The Mehfil Milad was also participated by the judges of civil and sessions courts of Hyderabad and a large number of members of the lawyer community.

Special prayers were also offered for the protection, development and prosperity of our country and the people.

The Government of Pakistan, for the first time in the history of the country, has decided to celebrate Eid Milad Nabi (SAW) officially and Ashrae-i- Rahmatullil Alameen is being celebrated from Rabiul Awal 3 to 13.