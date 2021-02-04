UrduPoint.com
Lawyers' Rally Held For Kashmir Solidarity

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Lawyers' rally held for Kashmir solidarity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The lawyers community took out a rally on Thursday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

President District Bar Association (DBA) Chaudhary Akhtar Ali Virk Advocate led the rally while participants were holding banners and placards besides chanting slogans against Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Kashmir valley.

Earlier, addressing a meeting, the DBA president strongly condemned Indian aggression and said that Kashmiri people had been facing Indian brutality for the last seven decades.

He demanded immediate resolution of Kashmir issue and said that self-determination was a fundamental right to Kashmiris.

A large number of lawyers ,including Vice President DBA Rehana Kashif Ansari Advocate,Secretary Khurram Ejaz Advocate, Joint Secretary Rana Zain Muzammal, Finance SecretarySyeda Nuzhat Batool, were also present.

