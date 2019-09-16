UrduPoint.com
Lawyers Show Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 10:04 PM

Lawyers from throughout the country Monday staged a rally on the Constitution Avenue to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and condemned the scrapping of special status of the valley by the Indian government

The rally was led by the leaders of Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association on the call of Azad Kashmir Bar Council.

Lawyers also chanted slogans against Indian aggression. Bar associations also present Kashmir memorandum to UN office.

The participants said the UN should take notice of the Indian brutalities carried out in the IoK.

They demanded that the people of Kashmir should be given their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

