KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the medical insurance of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) registered lawyers is a major initiative of the Sindh Government which will benefit the lawyers community.

"The Sindh government believes in the welfare of the people associated with the law sector and all possible steps will be taken for their well being," the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting held with Advocate General Sindh Muhammad Hasan Akbar and Secretary High Court Bar Association Muhammad Umar Soomro.

During the meeting, the facility of medical insurance for all lawyers registered with the SBC was discussed and the progress made so far was informed.

It was informed in the meeting that the Government of Sindh has approved the funds under this purpose and soon the work of providing medical insurance facility to the lawyers registered with the SBC will be started.