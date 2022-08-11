UrduPoint.com

Lawyers To Get Benefit From SBC's Medical Insurance: Administrator

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Lawyers to get benefit from SBC's medical insurance: Administrator

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the medical insurance of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) registered lawyers is a major initiative of the Sindh Government which will benefit the lawyers community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the medical insurance of the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) registered lawyers is a major initiative of the Sindh Government which will benefit the lawyers community.

"The Sindh government believes in the welfare of the people associated with the law sector and all possible steps will be taken for their well being," the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting held with Advocate General Sindh Muhammad Hasan Akbar and Secretary High Court Bar Association Muhammad Umar Soomro.

During the meeting, the facility of medical insurance for all lawyers registered with the SBC was discussed and the progress made so far was informed.

It was informed in the meeting that the Government of Sindh has approved the funds under this purpose and soon the work of providing medical insurance facility to the lawyers registered with the SBC will be started.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lawyers Progress All Government Court

Recent Stories

Five officials of forest department suspended

Five officials of forest department suspended

2 minutes ago
 Dr Khalid given additional charge of MS Lahore Gen ..

Dr Khalid given additional charge of MS Lahore General Hospital

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant ..

Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of nuclear plant strikes

2 minutes ago
 Haque assures Ericson full cooperation towards IT ..

Haque assures Ericson full cooperation towards IT projects

2 minutes ago
 SU to celebrate Independence Day with great zeal

SU to celebrate Independence Day with great zeal

31 minutes ago
 President directs HEC, Hunerkada college to resolv ..

President directs HEC, Hunerkada college to resolve accreditation issue to save ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.