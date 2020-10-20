UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers To Organize Milad Mehfil, Rally To Celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

Lawyers to organize Milad Mehfil, rally to celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Lawyers community has announced to celebrate Eid Milad-ul- Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and Mehfil Milad and Milad rally will be organized on October 22 and October 24 respectively.

According to statement, a Milad Mehfil will be held in Civil court Bar room on October 22 (Thursday) at about 12 p.m.

A Milad rally will be taken out from Civil Court to Hyderabad press club by lawyers fraternity on October 24 (Saturday), statement said.

Related Topics

Lawyers Hyderabad October From Court P

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the UN Asi ..

4 seconds ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

11 minutes ago

A Federal Minister is involved in arrest of Captai ..

12 minutes ago

US' Pioneer Natural Resources Negotiating Purchase ..

12 minutes ago

South Korea Acquires 24 New F-35A Stealth Fighters ..

12 minutes ago

China welcomes decision to lift ban on Tik Tok

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.