Lawyers to organize Milad Mehfil, rally to celebrate Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Lawyers community has announced to celebrate Eid Milad-ul- Nabi (SAW) with religious sanctity and Mehfil Milad and Milad rally will be organized on October 22 and October 24 respectively.

According to statement, a Milad Mehfil will be held in Civil court Bar room on October 22 (Thursday) at about 12 p.m.

A Milad rally will be taken out from Civil Court to Hyderabad press club by lawyers fraternity on October 24 (Saturday), statement said.