LBF Inaugurates By Session District Judge Larkana
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) District Bar Association Larkana organized the one-week book festival titled "3rd Law Book Festival" on Monday which was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana Syed Sharafuddin Shah, District Bar President Advocate Rafiq Ahmed Abro, General Secretary.
Advocate Amanullah Lahar, library Secretary Advocate Agha Ahmed Khan Kural and other lawyers cut the ribbon, later District and Sessions Judge visited the fair along with the lawyers District Bar and praised the officials of the District Bar for organizing the book fair.
Another side Book stalls on various topics including law, constitution, and history have been set up by various publishers and academics in the book fair.
On the first day, male and female lawyers of the Bar, law students, female students, and book-loving citizens participated in large numbers and bought books on their favourite topics.
On the occasion, the organizer of the book fair, Agha Ahmed Kural, said that this is the third time the book fair has been organized by the Larkana District Bar Association, which will continue for a week. At the book fair, more than 50 per cent of discounted books are available for sale, from which lawyers and law students will take full advantage
Recent Stories
Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB
How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power shutdown notice1 minute ago
-
Maryam Nawaz creates history2 minutes ago
-
Interim CM appreciates institutions for conducting free, fair elections in KP2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 169 meters on gas theft12 minutes ago
-
Shahram, Atif ousted from PHC courtroom12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive begins12 minutes ago
-
Rs 7.5 mln paid to applicants on ombudsman orders12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at ARI-DI Khan for promotion of pulses cultivation12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs price magistrates to improve performance in Ramazan22 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheque among deserving families32 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles32 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war-fighting potential during SEA SPARK-202442 minutes ago