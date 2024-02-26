Open Menu

LBF Inaugurates By Session District Judge Larkana

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) District Bar Association Larkana organized the one-week book festival titled "3rd Law Book Festival" on Monday which was inaugurated by District and Sessions Judge Larkana Syed Sharafuddin Shah, District Bar President Advocate Rafiq Ahmed Abro, General Secretary.

Advocate Amanullah Lahar, library Secretary Advocate Agha Ahmed Khan Kural and other lawyers cut the ribbon, later District and Sessions Judge visited the fair along with the lawyers District Bar and praised the officials of the District Bar for organizing the book fair.

Another side Book stalls on various topics including law, constitution, and history have been set up by various publishers and academics in the book fair.

On the first day, male and female lawyers of the Bar, law students, female students, and book-loving citizens participated in large numbers and bought books on their favourite topics.

On the occasion, the organizer of the book fair, Agha Ahmed Kural, said that this is the third time the book fair has been organized by the Larkana District Bar Association, which will continue for a week. At the book fair, more than 50 per cent of discounted books are available for sale, from which lawyers and law students will take full advantage

