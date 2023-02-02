LCCI writes to heads of political parties for charter of economy

President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar on Thursday taking one step forward wrote to the heads of all political parties of Pakistan including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) and others to come forward and sit for the charter of economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar on Thursday taking one step forward wrote to the heads of all political parties of Pakistan including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Jamat-e-Islami (JI), Awami National Party (ANP) and others to come forward and sit for the charter of economy.

The letter also mentions the fact that Pakistan is confronting with steep and multi dimensional economic challenges and LCCI being the premier business support organization, is of the view that consistency in economic policies is important for dealing with prevailing challenges and transitioning towards sustainable economic growth.

The LCCI is well aware of the ongoing economic challenges and is in process of formulating a charter of economy which would be shared with the respected leadership of the political parties.

The LCCI President said that this charter of economy would help in creating a working consensus on a minimum agenda of economic governance, which can be followed by the political parties as part of their respective manifestos.

Kashif Anwar urged that the respective leaders of the political parties should share the economic agenda of the said political party with LCCI so that it can also be incorporated to formulate a unified charter of economy.