LDA Demolished Various Illegal Structures In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LDA demolished various illegal structures in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Town Planning Wing Zone-I staff demolished various illegal buildings on Thursday for non-approval of map and other violations in Gulshan-e-Ravi, Ferozpur Road and LDA controlled areas.

According to an LDA spokesperson, the Authority demolished illegal construction on plot number 612 and 398 Block E, construction on plot number 11, block-I, which was constructed without approval of a map and sealed illegal commercial buildings at blocks A, C, E, F, G, J and K at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The LDA also demolished illegal service station near Diyal House at Canal Road.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmad Khan said that the Authority would not tolerate illegal construction within its controlled area, adding that the operation against illegal constructions and commercial activities would continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

