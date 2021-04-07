LDA demolishes infrastructure of 10 illegal private housing schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Scheme squad on Wednesday demolished illegal structures of 10 illegal private housing schemes at Raiwind

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Scheme squad on Wednesday demolished illegal structures of 10 illegal private housing schemes at Raiwind.

According to LDA spokesperson here, the Authority demolished under construction roads, sewerage system, green belts, offices and other infrastructures of Rana Garden, Azan Park, Albaik scheme, Land sub-division near Kotanrian, Land sub-division near Khalis Fiber mills, Land sub-division near Khalis Fiber mills-II, Land sub-division near Kaisa Minto marriage hall, Land sub-division near Hashmat public school, Land sub-division near Raiwind flyover and Hammad garden at Raiwind.

During operation, police officials and enforcement teams were present.