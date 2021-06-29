LDA demolishes structures of 12 illegal housing schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Metropolitan Planning Wing Private Housing Scheme's squad Tuesday demolished structures in 12 illegal housing schemes at Shahzada Road and Ferozepur Road.

According to a spokesperson for the LDA here, the Authority demolished under-construction roads, sewerage system, green-belts and other infrastructure of Al-Bashir Homes, Al-Fajar City, Al-Noor Park, Chughtai Garden, Engineer Park, Hamza Town, Ammad Garden, Shaheen Garden, Pearl Garden, Naseeb Abad, Kahna Canal View, and Al-Jannat Homes (Iqbal block).

The LDA also sealed office of these illegal housing schemes.