UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA DG Directs To Complete FMUP In First Week Of Sept

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:50 PM

LDA DG directs to complete FMUP in first week of Sept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday directed to expedite the construction work on Firdous Market Underpass project (FMUP) and complete it in the first week of September.

According to a spokesperson, he issued these directions during visit to the Firdous Market underpass project along with Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Member LDA Governing Body.

On the occasion, Project Director Iqrar Hussain briefed them that overall, more than 60% work of the project had been completed and all 880 piles of underpass had been constructed.

He said that now labour was working on shuttering in Firdous Market Chowk for roofing, adding that the construction of 350 meter long retaining wall of the underpass had also been completed.

He informed them that the work of laying a new sewerage line of 18 inches diameter had been completed by Water and Sanitation Agency.

He said that it was the target to complete the project by September 5. Therefore, the construction work was continued at full speed even during the Eid holidays.

The Project Director said that for the convenience of the citizens, the construction of this underpass would provide benefit to more than 91,000 vehicles daily, adding that the problems faced by the traffic in this chowk would be removed and precious time of the citizens would not be wasted.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Holidays Visit Vehicles Traffic September Market All Labour

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi& ..

56 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

2 hours ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

2 hours ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.