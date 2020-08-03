LDA DG directs to complete FMUP in first week of Sept

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar on Monday directed to expedite the construction work on Firdous Market Underpass project (FMUP) and complete it in the first week of September.

According to a spokesperson, he issued these directions during visit to the Firdous Market underpass project along with Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Member LDA Governing Body.

On the occasion, Project Director Iqrar Hussain briefed them that overall, more than 60% work of the project had been completed and all 880 piles of underpass had been constructed.

He said that now labour was working on shuttering in Firdous Market Chowk for roofing, adding that the construction of 350 meter long retaining wall of the underpass had also been completed.

He informed them that the work of laying a new sewerage line of 18 inches diameter had been completed by Water and Sanitation Agency.

He said that it was the target to complete the project by September 5. Therefore, the construction work was continued at full speed even during the Eid holidays.

The Project Director said that for the convenience of the citizens, the construction of this underpass would provide benefit to more than 91,000 vehicles daily, adding that the problems faced by the traffic in this chowk would be removed and precious time of the citizens would not be wasted.