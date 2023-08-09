LDA evacuates 23 illegally possessed shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday evacuated 23 shops from illegal possession besides demolishing illegal constructions including plaza and several shops in the city.

On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the teams took action against illegal construction/commercialization and encroachment mafia in different areas of the city.

The teams evacuated 23 shops worth millions of rupees in Tezab Market and Do-Morya Pull and took possession.

Meanwhile, Town Planning IV conducted operations in different areas and demolished several illegal/commercial properties.

LDA teams partially demolished the illegal commercial plaza located in Sunny Park, construction at Plot No.

323 Iqbal Avenue and a commercial hall in Jaffar Town. Illegal shops were also demolished in B Block, Architect Society.

Illegal constructions were demolished near LDA Avenue and on Abdul Sattar Edhi Road.

The operation was conducted by Director Housing II Waseem Zafar and Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Captain (R) Shahmeer Iqbal.

Heavy police force, machinery and LDA enforcement staff participated in the operation. Traffic police, district administration and civil defense personnel were also present on the spot.

Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that encroachment on government lands would not be tolerated, strict action will be taken against violators.