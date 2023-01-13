LDA holds public hearing on development project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :A public hearing was held at Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sports Complex, Johar Town, regarding the construction of Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction Underpass and restoration of Bund Road from Babu Sabu Interchange to Ring Road.

A detailed briefing was given to citizens and other stakeholders regarding the project.

The Environment Protection Department and the LDA officers also answered the questions asked by citizens.

LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan said that the project was being started for solving traffic problems, being faced by citizens and in view of the future needs. The project would save valuable time and fuel of citizens, he added.

LDA Director Engineering Bilal Chugtai, Project Director Shabir Hussain, Deputy Director Zahid Sattar, Environment Department officials and others participated in the public hearing.