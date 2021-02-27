LDA intensifies drive against illegal housing schemes

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its ongoing drive against illegal housing schemes in all districts of Lahore division and warned developers of these schemes for getting necessary permission before launching any housing project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has intensified its ongoing drive against illegal housing schemes in all districts of Lahore division and warned developers of these schemes for getting necessary permission before launching any housing project.

On the direction by Director General, LDA, Ahmed Aziz Tarar, staff of the Metropolitan Planning Directorate-II and the Estate Management Private Housing Schemes conducted a joint operation against eight illegal housing schemes at Ahluwala Road, adjacent to Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

During the operation, the LDA staff demolished illegal structures, under-construction roads, water supply and sewerage system, boundary walls, green belts and other infrastructure of different housing schemes.

These schemes included White Homes, Marwat Homes, Bismillah Housing Scheme, Raza Homes, Pak Avenue, Rehman City, Green Valley and SJ Garden.

Meanwhile, the office of an illegal housing scheme, Fahad City was also sealed.