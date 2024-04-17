LDA Razes Three Illegal Constructions
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted operation against illegal constructions and commercial fee defaulters on Wednesday, which resulted in demolition of structures of three properties besides sealing of two others.
In response to the directives of LDA DG Tahir Farooq, the LDA teams took action on Shanghai Bridge and Katcha Jail Road, after giving several warnings to property owners. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planning Azhar Ali and the properties with unpaid commercial fees and illegally extended constructions were demolished.
