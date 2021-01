LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Directorate of Estate Management-I squad on Friday retrieved a plot worth million of rupees from land grabbers in Johar Town.

According to LDA spokesperson, the Authority retrieved five-marla plot number 564, block H-I in Johar Town.

The land grabbers had developed illegal construction/house on plot.