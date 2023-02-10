UrduPoint.com

LEAs Formulate Joint Security Strategy For Mega Events In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LEAs formulate joint security strategy for mega events in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Friday discussed and approved the security strategy to ensure foolproof security for the mega events including Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference (PIMEC), PSL, Tableeghi congregation taking place in the megalopolis.

In a high level meeting chaired by Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas, the officers of LEAs reviewed the strategy for beefing up security for mega events including PIMEC, AMAN Exercise, Pakistan Super League and Tableeghi congregation in the city, said a news release.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Police and other LEAs approved a joint foolproof security plan to counter any untoward situation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi, Additional IGP Karachi, Director Intelligence Bureau, DIGs of East, West, South, CIA and Traffic, Deputy Secretary Sindh Home Department, SSP Counter Terrorism Department, senior officers of Police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies.

