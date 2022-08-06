The law enforcement agencies (LEA's) including police here on Saturday staged flag march as an exercise to maintain complete peace, order before and during Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam being observed across Pakistan and AJK on August 9

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) , The law enforcement agencies (LEA's) including police here on Saturday staged flag march as an exercise to maintain complete peace, order before and during Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th of Muharram ul Haraam being observed across Pakistan and AJK on August 9.

The concerned district and tehsil administration heads including local police chiefs and other senior officials of the districts and tehsil administrations led the flag march aboard the convoys of the state vehicles.

In Mirpur, the flag march contingent comprising officials of the law enforcement agencies including the local civil administration including police, Rescue 1122 and civil defense led by Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal and SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Additional SP Raja Azhar Iqbal, ADC (G) Ch.Yasir Riaz, AC Muneer Qureshi and other senior officers of the district administration, passed through various major city streets.

The fully-alerted well uniformed flag-march aboard the procession of fleet of police and civil administration's vehicles passed through various major city streets in Mirpur.