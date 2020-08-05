Legislators lead Kashmir Siege Day rally

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Legislators and chiefs of district administration and police led Kashmir Siege Day rally and condemned the year long siege by Indian military clamped over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), here Wednesday.

Earlier, sirens reverbrated the atmosphere and participants observed one-minute silence before they stood in respect of the national anthem.

Such rallies, led by legislators and top officials, were also taken out in rest of the three tahsils including Mianchannu, Kabirwala, and Jahanian.

People from different walks of life, journalists, civil society representatives, members of the tiger force were in attendance in large number.

In Khanewal city, MPAs Nishat Ahmad Khan Daha, Mrs Shahida Ahmad Malika, Faisal Niazi, PTI district president Imran Pervaiz Dhool, besides deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem, led the rally from Jinah library, the symbolic point Muzaffarabad and concluded at T Chowk, symbolizing Srinagar.

Despite harsh weather conditions with heat and humidity, participants stayed there patiently and heard the speakers condemning Indian siege and the silence of the international community over decades long brutalities of Indian military over the people of IIOJ&K.

Speaking on the occasion, MPAs said that international community should act now to liberate the people of IIOJ&K from the illegal occupation of India and take steps for the long awaited plebiscite to allow Kashmiris their right to self determination as per United Nations resolution.

Later, police also took out a rally led by DPO Ali Waseem. DC Sherazi also accompanied the police motorcade.

Official vehicles that were part of the motorcade were decorated with national flags and Kashmir flags.

Other departments including Rescue 1122, TMA, traffic police were also part of the rally.

Rallies were also taken out from THQ and DHQ hospitals.