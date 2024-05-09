LESCO collects over Rs 5.88m from 142 defaulters in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.88 million from 142 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 217th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that on the 217th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.54 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.87 million from 35 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 0.48 million from 16 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.03 million from 04 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.92 million from 16 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.33 million from 13 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.94 million from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

77 million from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 217 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 2.94 billion outstanding dues from 102,355 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 434.51 million from 14,869 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 690.81 million from 13,425 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 389.24 million from 11,534 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 161.20 million from 6,042 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 238.00 million from 8,833 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 429.04 million from 11,960 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 192.72 million from 16,280 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 404.48 million from 19,412 defaulters in Kasur Circle.