Open Menu

LESCO Detects 410 Power Pilferers In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LESCO detects 410 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 410 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 187th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 228 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 187th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units.

 Among the seized connections 12 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 394 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 314,722 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 8.339 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 300,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Batapur; Rs 171,000 detection bill to a power pilferer in Misri Shah area; Rs 170,000 detection bill to another electricity thief also in Misri Shah; and Rs 150,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Old Anarkali area.

During the 187 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 65,144 power connections and 63,619 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 20,053 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 82,663,410 detection units worth Rs 3,140,990,702 to all the power pilferers.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib FIR Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize ..

Expert call for taxing tobacco to help channelize public health initiatives

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal tie ..

Pakistan attaches great value to its fraternal ties with Bahrain: President

2 hours ago
 Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmir ..

Pakistan denounces fresh round of curbs on Kashmiri political parties

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, ..

Shadab Khan honors mother, wife with PSL 9 medal, award

4 hours ago
 US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Paki ..

US urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks on Pakistan from Afghan Soil

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

Nawaz Sharif decides to travel to KSA, London

5 hours ago
New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid K ..

New political party to emerge soon, says Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi

5 hours ago
 Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity ..

Islamabad United win hearts, expresses solidarity with Palestinians

6 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography wi ..

Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..

6 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the intro ..

Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan