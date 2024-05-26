Open Menu

LESCO Detects 85,055 Power Pilferers In 245 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LESCO detects 85,055 power pilferers in 245 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 85,055 connections from where consumers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara in 245 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 78,971 FIRs were registered in respective police stations, while 32,925 accused were arrested. LESCO has so far charged a total of 98,986,108 detection units worth Rs 3,602,388,636 to all the power pilferers.

The spokesman said LESCO found 462 customers stealing electricity through various means and 154 cases have been registered against the accused, while 38 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 245th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 447 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 396,425 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.178 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 455,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Sangla Hill area; Rs 215,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Mandi Usmanwala area;  Rs 170,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Shah Kot; and Rs 140,000 fine to a power pilferer also in Shahdara Town.

