Open Menu

LESCO Detects Power Theft At 25 Shops, 5 Houses

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 02:40 PM

LESCO detects power theft at 25 shops, 5 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected electricity theft in Hajveri Market during an operation against power thieves in Shah Alam Market Sub-Division area.

The company’s spokesman told media here Friday that the owners of 25 shops in the market were stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO, thus causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. The LESCO has not only charged all those shopkeepers a total of 26,000 units in detection bills but also submitted application against them in the respective police station for registration of cases under relevant clauses.

Similarly, another inspection team detected power pilferage at five houses in Samsani village of Johar Town Sub-Division. The owner, Malik Amir Khokhar, along with five people was detained by the local police and the LESCO has also lodged an FIR in the relevant police station. The spokesman further said that LESCO had also disconnected the electricity supply to former Member of Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Mansha Sindhu, who is in default of over Rs 800,000.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Electricity Punjab Police Station Provincial Assembly Company Shah Alam FIR Market Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence ..

Vivo V Series: Setting the Standard for Excellence in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage lat ..

DoH, Burjeel Holdings collaborate to leverage latest AI technologies within eme ..

42 minutes ago
 COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action ..

COP28 President calls for ambitious climate action at Arctic Circle Assembly

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowle ..

Ministry of Energy, Masdar City to exchange knowledge on housing projects

43 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Ausralia

1 hour ago
 ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during G ..

ETCC, Presight announce their partnership during GITEX

2 hours ago
Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &qu ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for &quot;Union Fortress 9&quot; mili ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Paki ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 18 Australia Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who ..

2 hours ago
 COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2 ..

COAS visits PAF airbase to witness 'Indus Shield 2023' exercise

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash beco ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia clash becomes top trend on social media

2 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in W ..

Six terrorists killed, four soldiers martyred in Waziristan encounters

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock ho ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan, Australia to lock horns today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan