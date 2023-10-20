LESCO detects power theft at 25 shops, 5 houses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) inspection team detected electricity theft in Hajveri Market during an operation against power thieves in Shah Alam Market Sub-Division area.

The company’s spokesman told media here Friday that the owners of 25 shops in the market were stealing electricity from the direct supply of LESCO, thus causing a loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer. The LESCO has not only charged all those shopkeepers a total of 26,000 units in detection bills but also submitted application against them in the respective police station for registration of cases under relevant clauses.

Similarly, another inspection team detected power pilferage at five houses in Samsani village of Johar Town Sub-Division. The owner, Malik Amir Khokhar, along with five people was detained by the local police and the LESCO has also lodged an FIR in the relevant police station. The spokesman further said that LESCO had also disconnected the electricity supply to former Member of Provincial Assembly (Punjab) Mansha Sindhu, who is in default of over Rs 800,000.