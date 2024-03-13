LESCO Inks Agreement With NESPAK For GIS, Line Mapping
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM
Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) here Wednesday signed an agreement with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and mapping of light and heavy transmission lines (LT/HT) network
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) here Wednesday signed an agreement with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and mapping of light and heavy transmission lines (LT/HT) network.
LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Chief Engineer (Planning), Imran Mehmood, CE (Operation) Sarwar Mughal also attended the signing ceremony.
On this occasion, LESCO chief said that the company is modernizing its transmission network.
LESCO has procured Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and LT/HT network mapping from NESPAK. He said that mapping and application would prove very beneficial for the LESCO's operations, construction and planning staff. He explained, "Through this map we will be able to track the feeders easily. This software will also enable us to easily calculate line losses and voltage drop while laying out new feeders and preparing LT proposals, besides making the re-conducting process more easy."
Recent Stories
NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic hero
Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fallout
Global development rebounds post-Covid, leaving poor countries behind, says UN
Putin says Russian nuclear weapons 'more advanced' than in US
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs
CS reviews measures to provide relief to people during Ramazan
Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered
Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..
Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs
Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects
Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes resolution demanding Bhutto be declared national democratic hero53 minutes ago
-
Dar receives congratulatory messages from world FMs56 minutes ago
-
CS reviews measures to provide relief to people during Ramazan56 minutes ago
-
Weapon smuggling attempt foiled, weapons recovered1 hour ago
-
Bilawal greets nation on Punjab Culture Day1 hour ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation of CPEC initiatives1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs1 hour ago
-
Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects2 hours ago
-
Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad1 hour ago
-
PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually1 hour ago
-
NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election1 hour ago
-
Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan2 hours ago