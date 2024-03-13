Open Menu

LESCO Inks Agreement With NESPAK For GIS, Line Mapping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) here Wednesday signed an agreement with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and mapping of light and heavy transmission lines (LT/HT) network

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO) here Wednesday signed an agreement with NESPAK (National Engineering Services Pakistan) for Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and mapping of light and heavy transmission lines (LT/HT) network.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, Chief Engineer (Planning), Imran Mehmood, CE (Operation) Sarwar Mughal also attended the signing ceremony.

On this occasion, LESCO chief said that the company is modernizing its transmission network.

LESCO has procured Geographical Information System (GIS) as well as mobile application and LT/HT network mapping from NESPAK. He said that mapping and application would prove very beneficial for the LESCO's operations, construction and planning staff. He explained, "Through this map we will be able to track the feeders easily. This software will also enable us to easily calculate line losses and voltage drop while laying out new feeders and preparing LT proposals, besides making the re-conducting process more easy."

