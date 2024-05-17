LGH Urges Health Professionals To Stay Alert For Heat Stroke Cases
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has issued a directive for health professionals to remain on high alert to treat individuals affected by the ongoing extreme weather and heat stroke. According to the policy of the Punjab government, all medical facilities will be provided free of cost at LGH.
In a joint statement released on Friday, Post Graduate Medical Institute/LGH Principal Professor Al-Fareed Zafar emphasised that global warming and rising pollution levels have led to an increase in heat stroke incidents. He highlighted that as temperatures soar, the body’s internal systems can be severely impacted.
Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Muhammad Maqsood detailed the symptoms of heat stroke, which include dry skin, confusion, difficulty walking, vomiting, unusual or inappropriate behavior, rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, unconsciousness, and seizures.
Early common symptoms also include muscle stiffness, lack of sweating despite extreme heat, excessive fatigue, and nausea. Dr. Maqsood advised seeking immediate medical attention if any of these symptoms appear.
Gynecologist Dr. Laila Shafiq recommended several precautionary measures to avoid heat stroke during extreme weather conditions. She advised against going out in hot weather, but if necessary, to cover the head with a wet cloth or towel, and avoid dark-colored clothing, especially black. She also suggested increasing the intake of liquids such as lassi and yogurt, drinking at least four liters of water daily, using Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to combat salt deficiency, and using an umbrella for sun protection.
The LGH administration's proactive steps aim to mitigate the risks associated with extreme heat and ensure the well-being of the public during the ongoing heatwave.
Recent Stories
Revenue collection: Punjab govt collects Rs400m through e-stamping system
Realme's Commitment to Quality and Innovation: A Look at Q1 2024
OPPO A60: Ultimate Durability and Strength – Your Most Reliable Partner
Summer holidays in schools, colleges to start from June 1
Jinnah House attack case: Yasmin Rashid, Umar Cheema get bails
PCB to finalize squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 as deadline nears
SC issues Show-cause notices to Vawda, Kamal over presser, remarks about judges
Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches
Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..
Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting
CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agricultural equipment given to farmers at 60pc subsidy5 minutes ago
-
SHRC hosts awareness session on Sindh Hindu Marriage Act implementation5 minutes ago
-
LCCI president stresses fortifying ties with provincial ombudsman5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 785,000 fine imposed for selling low quality flour in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing working woman15 minutes ago
-
WASA urges people not to waste water35 minutes ago
-
KP Governor lauds Saudi Arabia investment in Pakistan45 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar gets additional portfolio of National Heritage & Culture45 minutes ago
-
Warning against illegal decanting, sale of loose petrol, fireworks45 minutes ago
-
SC serves show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal on anti-judiciary remarks45 minutes ago
-
Two-day STEM conference held in Islamabad55 minutes ago
-
Inter-provincial posts being in DG Khan being equipped with modern gadgets: DPO55 minutes ago