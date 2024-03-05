LHC administration organises dinner in honor of outgoing CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) administration on Monday organized a farewell dinner in the honor of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti who will retire on March 7.

LHC Chief Justice-designate, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, as well as officers including Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir attended the event held at a local hotel.

Addressing the event, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that the LHC officers and staff were capable and hardworking, emphasizing their dedication for elevating the court.

He also highlighted improvements in the service structure and urged continued diligence and honesty under the guidance of Chief Justice-designate Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan. He commended the improved case management system, initiated by former Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

LHC Chief Justice- designate Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan also addressed the event and expressed gratitude for his nomination. He acknowledged contribution of officers and staff in handling heavy workload in LHC and also pledged to work together to reduce pending cases.