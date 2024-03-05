Open Menu

LHC Administration Organises Dinner In Honor Of Outgoing CJ

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 12:20 AM

LHC administration organises dinner in honor of outgoing CJ

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) administration on Monday organized a farewell dinner in the honor of LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti who will retire on March 7.

LHC Chief Justice-designate, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Justice Alia Neelam and Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, as well as officers including Registrar Sheikh Khalid Bashir attended the event held at a local hotel.

Addressing the event, Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti said that the LHC officers and staff were capable and hardworking, emphasizing their dedication for elevating the court.

He also highlighted improvements in the service structure and urged continued diligence and honesty under the guidance of Chief Justice-designate Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan. He commended the improved case management system, initiated by former Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

LHC Chief Justice- designate Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan also addressed the event and expressed gratitude for his nomination. He acknowledged contribution of officers and staff in handling heavy workload in LHC and also pledged to work together to reduce pending cases.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Hotel Neelam March Event Court

Recent Stories

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi

33 minutes ago
 PM directs for preparing action plan to revive eco ..

PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy

33 minutes ago
 Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulat ..

Iranian president phones PM Shehbaz to congratulate on his election

33 minutes ago
 US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado ..

US Supreme Court rules Trump can stay on Colorado primary ballot

41 minutes ago
 HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

HDBA to elect office bearers, members on April 20

41 minutes ago
 Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belo ..

Six TTP terrorists killed in Feb 28 operation belong to Afghanistan: Security so ..

41 minutes ago
Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

Germany braces for fresh rail, air travel strikes

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Rus ..

Ukraine says behind railway blast in southwest Russia

41 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

DC inaugurates tree plantion drive in Chaman

41 minutes ago
 DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief ..

DC Murree visits Parhana village to review relief activities

1 hour ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

Cricket: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I scores

1 hour ago
 PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Kha ..

PML-N to channelize benefits to common people: Khawaja Asif

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan