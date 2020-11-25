UrduPoint.com
LHC CJ Visits Okara

Wed 25th November 2020

LHC CJ visits Okara

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) ::Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Tuesday visited district Okara and planted a sapling in the premises of district and sessions courts under Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

LHC Registrar Malik Mushtaq Ahmad Ojla, District and Sessions Judge Wasim-ur-Rehman Khan Khakwani, staff officer, additional sessions judges and civil judges were present on the occasion.

District and Sessions Judge Wasim-ur-Rehman Khan Khakwani briefed the LHC CJ about tree plantation carried out by the district courts and the cases decided in the district.

Later, presidents and general secretaries of district bar Okara, tehsil bar Dipalpur and tehsil bar Renalakhurd met with LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and apprised him of problems being faced by the bar. The LHC CJ assured to resolve the problems of bar associations on priority basis.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan also inaugurated newly constructed family court, judges hostel and mosque.

More Stories From Pakistan

