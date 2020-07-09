UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Decides To Form Committee To Probe Petroleum Crisis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 45 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:33 PM

LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum crisis

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took up the petition and observed the federal government provided benefit of Rs 7 billion to petroleum companies by fining them Rs 40 million only.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to form a high-level commission to probe petroleum crisis on petition seeking inquiry into the matter here on Thursday.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took up the petition and observed the federal government provided benefit of Rs 7 billion to petroleum companies by fining them Rs 40 million only.

The chief justice said that the principal secretary’s report has nothing but evasive statements in it. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that the government has nothing to hide and action will be taken against the responsible persons.

Justice Qasim Khan inquired that who should be included in the commission to probe petroleum crisis. The AG suggested the name of Federal Investigation Agency Director General (FIA DG) Wajid Zia for investigation into the matter.

The next date of hearing to be announced yet.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lahore High Court Federal Investigation Agency Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Zoom into imagination now with a better price at t ..

36 minutes ago

PCB issues RFP for website designing, development ..

51 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff General Bajwa visits Peshawar ..

57 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares birthday wishes with her dipl ..

1 hour ago

Russian Far East Governor Furgal Suspected of Orde ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan And Afghanistan Private Sector Representa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.