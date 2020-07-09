LHC decides to form committee to probe petroleum crisis

(@fidahassanain)

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan took up the petition and observed the federal government provided benefit of Rs 7 billion to petroleum companies by fining them Rs 40 million only.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 9th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) decided to form a high-level commission to probe petroleum crisis on petition seeking inquiry into the matter here on Thursday.

The chief justice said that the principal secretary’s report has nothing but evasive statements in it. Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that the government has nothing to hide and action will be taken against the responsible persons.

Justice Qasim Khan inquired that who should be included in the commission to probe petroleum crisis. The AG suggested the name of Federal Investigation Agency Director General (FIA DG) Wajid Zia for investigation into the matter.

The next date of hearing to be announced yet.