LHC Extends Interim Bail Of Shehbaz Sharif Till Sept 28

Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:51 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Sept 28

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday extended interim bail of Opposition Leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond means and money laundering case till Sept 28.

The bench comprising Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem and Justice Farooq Haider heard the pre-arrest bail petition, filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-N president.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz Sharif, along with his counsel Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz, appeared before the bench whereas Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari led the prosecution team.

Shehbaz's counsel continued his arguments and argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Shehbaz in Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases but the bureau did not arrested him in assets beyond means and money laundering case due to mala fide intentions.

He submitted that the bureau had summoned Shehbaz for June 2, but the NAB chairman issued his arrest warrants on May 28. He contended that the issuance of arrest warrants showed mala fide intentions of the bureau.

He argued that Shehbaz Sharif had already given complete record to the bureau and joined trial proceedings. He contended that if bail was granted to Shehbaz Sharif then it would not cause irreparable loss to the bureau. He mentioned that the trial court had already distributed copies of the reference in the case.

He submitted that Shehbaz Sharif responded to all notices issued by the bureau and cooperated in investigations.

Therefore, his arrest is not required, he added. He pleaded with the court to adjourn the proceedings as the court timing was ending.

To a court query, the counsel submitted that he would take two more days to complete his arguments.

However, the bench directed the counsel to complete his arguments as soon as possible and adjourned the matter till Sept 28 while extending interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif, through his petition, submitted that the bureau had launched an investigation against him over charges of assets beyond means and money laundering. Shehbaz submitted that he extended full cooperation with NAB authorities and appeared before the investigation team on being summoned. He submitted that he extended full cooperation and furnished all record. He expressed apprehension that the bureau might arrest him. He pleaded with the court for grant of pre-arrest bail in the case.

NAB had also filed a reference against Shehbaz Sharif family before an accountability court in the money-laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named accused in the reference comprising 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the whole family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.

