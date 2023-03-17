UrduPoint.com

LHC Grants Protective Bail To Imran Khan In 9 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:55 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Friday granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in eight cases registered under terrorism charges.

The court granted protective bail to the PTI chairman in five cases registered by Islamabad police and three cases registered by Lahore police till March 24 and March 27 respectively.

The division bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Justice Farooq Haider heard the bail petitions filed by the PTI chairman for protective bail in eight cases.

The PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with his counsel appeared before the court at 5.30pm, on being summoned.

Imran's counsel argued before the bench that Islamabad and Lahore police had registered eight different cases against his client under the terrorism charges. He further submitted that details of some cases were not available.

However, the bench observed that it would consider only those cases wherein the petitions had been filed, adding "We could not grant blanket bail".

Subsequently, the bench granted protective bail to the PTI chairman in eight cases registered by Islamabad and Lahore Police.

Earlier, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh had summoned Imran Khan to appear before the court in connection with his protective bail at 5.30pm.

Imran Khan had filed petitions for protective bail in two cases registered at Ramna Police Station, Islamabad, two cases registered at Khana Police Station, Islamabad, one case registered at Bhara Kahu Police Station, Islamabad, and three cases registered at Race Course Police Station Lahore.

Meanwhile, the single bench comprising Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also granted protective bail till March 27 to the PTI chairman in a case registered by Sarwar Road Police against the PTI leadership over hiding facts in the PTI worker (Zille Shah) death case.

Imran's counsel argued before the court that the petition for bail in Toshakhana case had become ineffective. He submitted that Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against his client and others. He submitted that his client wanted to appear before the court concerned and pleaded with the court for grant of protective bail in this regard.

Moreover, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh restrained authorities from taking coercive measures against the PTI chairman till Tuesday, March 21 and sought details of cases registered against him across Punjab.

The court passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Imran Khan for details of the cases registered against him and other PTI leaders across Pakistan.

Imran's counsel requested the court to stop respondents from taking any coercive measure against his client till the provision of details of cases registered against him.

A provincial law officer sought time for provision of details of cases, during the proceedings.

