LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition today

A LHC division previously sought reply from NAB officials about her custody in money laundering case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-14th Oct, 2019) The Lahore High Court will take up a petition moved by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz challenging her arrest by the NAB officials in money laundering case.

According to media reports, a LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi will take up the petition of Maryam Nawaz against the NAB for her custody in the money laundering case.

During the last hearing, the bench directed the NAB authorities to submit reply till Oct 14. Maryam Nawaz in her petition had said that the NAB officials illegally detained her and completely failed to bring anything about her in Money laundering case. She said was simply being subjected to political revenge and nothing else.

It may be mentioned here that the NAB took Maryam Nawaz into custody for not appearing before it in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case when she was visiting Kot Lakhpat jail to see her father Nawaz Sharif on August 08.

According to the NAB sources, Maryam Nawaz failed to provide details of foreign investment in sugar mills case and failed to satisfy the bureau about source of her income for purchasing the shares. Three foreigners, the NAB claimed, had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz’s name. After arrest, the NAB officials produced Maryam Nawaz before the accountability court and secured her physical remand for investigation in the case. However, she is in the custody but she has challenged it before the Lahore High Court. The NAB officials, according to the LHC division bench on last hearing, are due today to submit reply in the case.