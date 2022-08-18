UrduPoint.com

LHC Turns Down Plea Seeking Disqualification Of PM Shehbaz

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Justice Shahid Waheed of the LHC heard the plea filed by PTI leader Andalib Abbas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a plea seeking disqualification of ​​Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, the counsel said that

Shahbaz Sharif and his cabinet held meetings with the fugitives abroad and consulted on official secrets.

The counsel asked the court to disqualify Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet.

At this, Justice Waheed asked the counsel to explain that under what authority the Election Commission can disqualify the Prime Minister

On it, the petitioner’s lawyer asked the court to give him more time for preparation of his arguments.

However, Justice Waheed rejected the plea, observing that the case was pushed during the holidays and denied to give more time

The court dismissed the petition after the petitioner said to withdraw the disqualification of Prime Minister Sharif.

Later, Andalib Abbas while talking to the media said that our case is very clear that Sharif and his cabinet shared national secrets with the accused and took them on official visits.

