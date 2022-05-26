LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, by an Indian court in a fake and politically motivated case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, by an Indian court in a fake and politically motivated case.

In a j statement issued here, LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali Doghar and other office-bearers said that no power could neither suppress the voice of freedom-loving people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir nor avoid their demand for right to self-determination.

They said that the sentencing of the brave leader would further strengthen Kashmiris' demand for the right to self-determination. They said that people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue to extend complete cooperation in their struggle.