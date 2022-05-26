UrduPoint.com

LHCBA Condemns Sentencing Of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 07:35 PM

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, by an Indian court in a fake and politically motivated case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) on Thursday condemned sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, head of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, by an Indian court in a fake and politically motivated case.

In a j statement issued here, LHCBA President Sardar Akbar Ali Doghar and other office-bearers said that no power could neither suppress the voice of freedom-loving people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir nor avoid their demand for right to self-determination.

They said that the sentencing of the brave leader would further strengthen Kashmiris' demand for the right to self-determination. They said that people of Pakistan were standing with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue to extend complete cooperation in their struggle.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore High Court Jammu Court

Recent Stories

Gang of robbers busted; four held

Gang of robbers busted; four held

7 minutes ago
 Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - D ..

Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - Defense Minister

7 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intellig ..

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intelligence Services Amid Spying Scan ..

7 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand E ..

Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand Eurasian Integration

7 minutes ago
 RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

9 minutes ago
 Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

Hajj training programme to be held on May 31

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.