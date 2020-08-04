LHCBA urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has urged the government to take concrete steps for raising the Kashmir issue at international forums.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, LHCBA President Chaudhry Tahir Nasrullah Warriach and other office bearers said that one-year military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) completed today but the United Nations and all champions of human rights were silent over the issue.

Such a silence was a criminal act and the bar condemns it , they added.

They stated that the bar always stood with their Kashmiri brethren and was ready to fight the case of Kashmiris at any forum.

They announced that a peaceful demonstration would be held under LHCBA Kashmir Committee on 'Youm-e-Istehsal,August 5.