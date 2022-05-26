Liaquat National Medical College to hold convocation on May 28

Liaquat National Hospital and Medical College will hold convocation to award degrees to young doctors on May 28 (Saturday).

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Dr.

Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon will be the chief guest of the ceremony and will confer MBBS degrees to the successful young doctors. The programme would start at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the convention centre of LNH&MC.