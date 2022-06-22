Library at Overseas Pakistanis Commission inaugurated

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library here at OPC for Overseas Pakistanis and government employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library here at OPC for Overseas Pakistanis and government employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the OPC Commissioner said that the importance of the library could not be denied in modern times where social media, internet and other media had reached the peak of their development. "That is why a modern library has been set up at OPC to enhance the knowledge of Overseas Pakistanis and make them fully aware of the rules and regulations of OPC," he added.

He said that in addition to awareness books on service rolls conduct, procurement procedures, rules and regulations of current office affairs, laws and amendments, books, novels, travelogues and books of famous authors of English and urdu literature were also available in the library.

He said that more than one hundred books on different topics had been initially kept in the library which would be added later.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that this process would not only enhance the efficiency of the employees but also improve the service delivery and other issues.

He said that reading books on various topics would also broaden the readers' reading vision and increase their decision making ability.