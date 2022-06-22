UrduPoint.com

Library At Overseas Pakistanis Commission Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Library at Overseas Pakistanis Commission inaugurated

Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library here at OPC for Overseas Pakistanis and government employees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Syed Khadim Abbas on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art library here at OPC for Overseas Pakistanis and government employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the OPC Commissioner said that the importance of the library could not be denied in modern times where social media, internet and other media had reached the peak of their development. "That is why a modern library has been set up at OPC to enhance the knowledge of Overseas Pakistanis and make them fully aware of the rules and regulations of OPC," he added.

He said that in addition to awareness books on service rolls conduct, procurement procedures, rules and regulations of current office affairs, laws and amendments, books, novels, travelogues and books of famous authors of English and urdu literature were also available in the library.

He said that more than one hundred books on different topics had been initially kept in the library which would be added later.

Syed Khadim Abbas said that this process would not only enhance the efficiency of the employees but also improve the service delivery and other issues.

He said that reading books on various topics would also broaden the readers' reading vision and increase their decision making ability.

Related Topics

Internet Punjab Social Media Reading Media Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of mot ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condoles death of mother of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq

34 seconds ago
 World Cup officials target 'price-gouging' as 1.2m ..

World Cup officials target 'price-gouging' as 1.2m tickets sold

36 seconds ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for LG elections

37 seconds ago
 Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight infl ..

Biden seeks fuel tax suspension to help fight inflation pain

39 seconds ago
 Saudi prince arrives in Turkey for talks clouded b ..

Saudi prince arrives in Turkey for talks clouded by Khashoggi murder

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs parliamentary party meeting to review bu ..

CM chairs parliamentary party meeting to review budget approval

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.