Light Rain Washes City, Subsides Smoggy/foggy Conditions
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The city amidst its ongoing struggle against smog and elevated pollution levels witnessed
a substantial transformation in its atmospheric conditions as early morning light showers
blanketed the city, resulting in a noteworthy decline in air pollution.
The morning rain swiftly altered the city’s skyline, introducing clearer and fresher air to the
environment.
The city experienced a positive shift in rankings after the rainfall, significantly improving
its standing.
Rainfall covered a wide range of areas, including Airport, Gulberg, Garden Town, Iqbal Town,
Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, Mall Road, Johar Town, Canal Road, and Raiwind Road
while the intensity of rain varied, ranging from light downpours to drizzle.
The weather, following the rain, turned pleasantly cool, providing a respite from the usual smoggy
and polluted air that had enveloped Lahore in recent days. This collective impact not only led to
reduced pollution levels but also brought relief to residents, granting them a much-needed break
from the persistent smog.
“More light to moderate rain is expected in Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara on Saturday and Sunday while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps”, said a weather report issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
