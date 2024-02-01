Open Menu

Light Rain Washes City, Subsides Smoggy/foggy Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Light rain washes city, subsides smoggy/foggy conditions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The city amidst its ongoing struggle against smog and elevated pollution levels witnessed

a substantial transformation in its atmospheric conditions as early morning light showers

blanketed the city, resulting in a noteworthy decline in air pollution.

The morning rain swiftly altered the city’s skyline, introducing clearer and fresher air to the

environment.

The city experienced a positive shift in rankings after the rainfall, significantly improving

its standing.

Rainfall covered a wide range of areas, including Airport, Gulberg, Garden Town, Iqbal Town,

Multan Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Jail Road, Mall Road, Johar Town, Canal Road, and Raiwind Road

while the intensity of rain varied, ranging from light downpours to drizzle.

The weather, following the rain, turned pleasantly cool, providing a respite from the usual smoggy

and polluted air that had enveloped Lahore in recent days. This collective impact not only led to

reduced pollution levels but also brought relief to residents, granting them a much-needed break

from the persistent smog.

“More light to moderate rain is expected in Pothohar region, Mandi Bahauddin, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sahiwal and Okara on Saturday and Sunday while in Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahimyar Khan on Friday and Saturday with occasional gaps”, said a weather report issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Raiwind Weather Jail Road Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rahimyar Khan Gulberg Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January

10 minutes ago
 BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

10 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points

10 minutes ago
 India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakis ..

India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO

3 hours ago
 ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday f ..

ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections

4 hours ago
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England o ..

Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4

4 hours ago
 PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5

5 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict ..

Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi

5 hours ago
 ECP to review law and order situation in two provi ..

ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today

6 hours ago
 Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakista ..

Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan