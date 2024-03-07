Light Showers In Lahore Disrupts Power Supply
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Lahore and its surroundings encountered a brief period of light rainfall during the early morning hours of Thursday, resulting in power outages in different areas of the provincial capital due to the tripping of several feeders.
Areas such as Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and Gulshan Ravi reported rainfall, contributing to the cooling of temperatures, according to a private news channel.
Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office has forecast more rain showers for the city over the next 24 hours.
Recent Stories
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five power pilferers booked:9 minutes ago
-
SSP assures security to transgender community9 minutes ago
-
Mayor Abbottabad, CEO WSSCA visit solid waste dumping ground9 minutes ago
-
Women escape unhurt after suicide attempt on railway track19 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts at cotton factory in Multan20 minutes ago
-
Regional Police Officer emphasizes crackdown on crime, criminals29 minutes ago
-
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood30 minutes ago
-
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties37 minutes ago
-
Armed outlaws allegedly killed man for honour50 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three terrorists from Adiala Jail area with explosives, jail map3 hours ago
-
Punjab government notifies ministries12 hours ago
-
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security12 hours ago