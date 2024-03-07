Light showers in Lahore disrupts power supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Lahore and its surroundings encountered a brief period of light rainfall during the early morning hours of Thursday, resulting in power outages in different areas of the provincial capital due to the tripping of several feeders.

Areas such as Mall Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Jail Road, Model Town, Gulberg, Garden Town, Kalma Chowk, Sanda, and Gulshan Ravi reported rainfall, contributing to the cooling of temperatures, according to a private news channel.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Office has forecast more rain showers for the city over the next 24 hours.