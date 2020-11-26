UrduPoint.com
Lions Club Enhanced Social Welfare Activities

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Lions Club enhanced social welfare activities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lions Club has enhanced its social welfare activities at the grass root level.

This was said by Mian Muhammad Adrees, International Director Lions Club,while visiting a free medical camp organized by the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry standing committee on social welfare in collaboration with the Lions Club.

Diagnostic facilities for hepatitis B and C were provided in addition to the detection of diabetes, calcium deficiency and vision checking in the camp.

Mian Muhammad Adrees appreciated the philanthropy of the business community and said that they had always played a key role in providing free medical and other facilities to the deprived segments of society.

During the camp, 1,000 tests were conducted and for this purpose the latest and modernmachines were used.

More Stories From Pakistan

