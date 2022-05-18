Liquor seized, accused arrested

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 327 bottles of liquor from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker and seized 327 bottles of liquor from his possession.

A police spokesman said Garh police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested Saleemwith narcotics.

The police recovered 327 bottles of liquor and locked the accused behind bars.