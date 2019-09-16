UrduPoint.com
Lives, Properties Of Minorities Fully Protected In Pakistan: Ijaz Alam

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 08:22 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said the lives, properties and honour of minorities were fully protected in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Monday said the lives, properties and honour of minorities were fully protected in the country.

He expressed these views while attending a consultative meeting regarding Pakistani minorities at the National Council of Churches in Pakistan (NCCP). The meeting was organised by the Council of Islamic ideology and the NCCP. Various representatives of Christian community were also present.

He said that islam and the Constitution of Pakistan guarantee rights to all Pakistanis. He said that a large number of Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and believers of other faiths living in the country were free to practice their religions.

Their worship places were being given due respect and it was a state responsibility to protect them, he added.

The minister said that minorities in India were being targeted every other day; their members were killed and their houses were being razed to the ground. The Muslims, the largest minority in India, Christians, Sikhs and even low caste Hindus were being treated worse than animals, he regretted.

The worship places of Muslims and Christians were not safe while mosques and Churches were being set on fire, he added.

All speakers acknowledged the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that the minorities in Pakistan were most protected and secured compared with other countries.

